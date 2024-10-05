Mumbai Mega Block on October 06, 2024: 10 Hours Jumbo Block on Western Line; Check Details of Central and Harbour Train Services on Sunday

Mumbai Mega Block: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will carry out a Mega Block on Sunday, October 6, 2024, to facilitate essential engineering work, which will impact local train services across the Central, Harbour, Transharbour, and Western Lines. A significant 10-hour block will be enforced on the 5th line between Goregaon and Kandivali from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Additionally, a 4.5-hour block on the Up Fast lines will take place between the same stations from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. on the night of October 5-6. These disruptions are part of the ongoing construction of the 6th line in the Goregaon-Kandivali area. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 - 𝐊𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟒𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟒𝟎 𝐩𝐦

Down Fast/Semi-Fast local services departing CSMT Mumbai from 09.34 am to 03.03 pm will be diverted on Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Up Fast/Semi-fast services departing Kalyan from 10.28 am to 03.40 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Down Mail/Express trains departing CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations. Up Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 6th line between Kalyan and Thane/ Vikhroli stations.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

On Down Harbour line, Last Local before the block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 9.30 am & will arrive Panvel at 10.50 am and First Local after the block will leave CSMT Mumbai at 3.16 pm & will arrive Panvel at 4.36 pm.

On Up Harbour line, Last Local for CSMT Mumbai before the block will depart Panvel at 10.17 am & will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 11.36 am and First Local for CSMT Mumbai after the block will depart Panvel at 4.10 pm & will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 5.30 pm

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

On Down Trans-Harbour line, Last Local towards Panvel before the block will depart Thane at 9.39 am & will arrive Panvel at 10.31 am and First Local after the block towards Panvel to depart Thane will be at 4.00 pm & will arrive Panvel at 04.52 pm.

On Up Trans-Harbour line, Last Local towards Thane before the block will depart Panvel at 10.41 am & will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am and First Local towards Thane after the block to depart Panvel will be at 4.26 pm & will arrive Thane at 5.20 pm.

𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

There will be no block on the Uran line.

𝗪𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝟏𝟎 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟗.𝟎𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲

A major block of 10 hours will be taken on 5th line from 23:00 hrs to 09:00 hrs between Goregaon & Kandivali and a block of 4:30 hrs will be also taken on UP Fast lines from 23:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs between Kandivali & Goregaon during the intervening night of Saturday & Sunday, i.e. 5th /6th October, 2024 in connection with the ongoing work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

During the block period, all UP Fast line local trains will run on the UP/Slow line from Borivali to Andheri. Due to this block, a few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period.

