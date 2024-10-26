Mumbai Mega Block on October 27: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines On Sunday

Local train services will be disrupted on Central, Harbour and Western lines this Sunday, October 27 as mega bloc has been announced to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. According to the railway, Western Line will impost 5-hour Jumbo Block on Sunday on Up and Down lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations.

According to Western Railway, during the Mega Block tomorrow, all up-and-down fast-line trains between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations will run on slow lines. During the block, some suburban trains will remain cancelled, while some Churchgate trains will be diverted/reversed for a short period before Bandra/Dadar station.

Central Railway said that Down Express services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted to the Down Express line at Matunga, stopping at their respective scheduled stops and arriving 15 minutes late.

Central Line Block

DOWN fast-line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on the DOWN slow line at Matunga, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations. They will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the DOWN fast line at Mulund.

UP fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga. They will then be further re-diverted on the UP fast line at Matunga station and arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line Block

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended. Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Sunday Mega Block

Transharbour Line Block

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended. Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Western Line Block

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of 5 hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 10.35 hours to 15.35 hours on Sunday, October 27.

During the block period, all UP and Down Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central Station. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.