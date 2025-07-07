Mumbai Metro 1 Update: Technical Glitch On Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Line Causes Delays, Massive Rush at Stations (Watch Videos)

Mumbai Metro-1 corridor, which connects Ghatkopar to Versova, was disrupted as several trains were delayed, leading to a huge crowd during pick-up hours on Monday morning, July 7. Videos shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) show a huge rush of passengers at all metro stations from Ghatkopar onwards. Local train services are already delayed on the first working day of the week, worsening the situation. Commuters are facing severe inconvenience, and many Mumbaikars are concerned about being marked late to work.

Visuals From Metro Stations in Mumbai Metro 1

Monday motivation? Mumbai Metro said: “LOL, not today.” 🚇💀

Trains delayed due to technical issues (classic), no backups, and the crowd? Just vibes and confusion 😵‍💫

We’re all here bonding over collective suffering. What a start to the week 🙃 #MondayMotivation#MetroFailspic.twitter.com/DDp3CXlayq — 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 (@Bhavinrathod_) July 7, 2025

Heavy rush at @MumbaiMetro01 stations. #Metro1 authorities said that "Train services were slightly delayed as one train was unable to achieve target speed and had to be withdrawn from service. However operations are continuous and normalized".

Video courtesy: @AndheriLOCA. pic.twitter.com/fLJN1Xjv5O — Shashank Rao (@Shashankrao06) July 7, 2025

Metros travelling from Ghatkopar to Versova are running behind schedule due to a technical snag. Ghatkopar Metro Station witnessed overwhelming crowds, with barely any space to stand. Many commuters and officegoers are now seeking alternative routes to reach their workplaces.