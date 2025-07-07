Mumbai Metro 1 Update: Technical Glitch On Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Line Causes Delays, Massive Rush at Stations (Watch Videos)

Mumbai Metro 1 Update: Technical Glitch On Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Line Causes Delays, Massive Rush at Stations (Watch Videos)

Mumbai Metro-1 corridor, which connects Ghatkopar to Versova, was disrupted as several trains were delayed, leading to a huge crowd during pick-up hours on Monday morning, July 7. Videos shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) show a huge rush of passengers at all metro stations from Ghatkopar onwards. Local train services are already delayed on the first working day of the week, worsening the situation. Commuters are facing severe inconvenience, and many Mumbaikars are concerned about being marked late to work.

Visuals From Metro Stations in Mumbai Metro 1

Metros travelling from Ghatkopar to Versova are running behind schedule due to a technical snag. Ghatkopar Metro Station witnessed overwhelming crowds, with barely any space to stand. Many commuters and officegoers are now seeking alternative routes to reach their workplaces.

