Mumbai Metro-3 (Aqua Line): Commuters Demand Direct Bus and Taxi Services to Airport

Mumbai's much-anticipated 12.69 km first subway metro, connecting Aarey to BKC, has now entered passenger service. However, despite the convenience it offers, there is still no direct connection between Mumbai International Airport and Metro Line 1. Passengers looking to reach the airport must walk some distance after disembarking from the metro stations on Metro Line 3.

The subway metro has successfully linked Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport. While Metro Line 3 is connected to Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka, passengers still face a 5 to 10-minute walk to access the terminals. For Terminal 1, passengers can get off at the Vileparle station on Metro Line 3 and cross the road to reach the terminal. Although a subway leading to the Western Expressway has been built, the walking distance from the metro station still requires around 10 minutes of travel time. Additionally, there is no direct connection between Marol Naka station on Metro Line 1 and the same station on Metro Line 3. Commuters must exit the station, walk a short distance, and then ascend stairs to reach the other line, which also takes about 8 to 10 minutes.

Despite these inconveniences, the first day of service on the Aarey to BKC route saw an impressive 18,015 passengers on Monday, with the number rising to 20,482 passengers by the end of the day on Tuesday. Passengers traveling to Terminal 2 from Metro Line 3 also face a 10 to 12-minute walk after crossing the road. Many hope that the ongoing construction of a direct road connecting Metro Line 3 and the airport will be completed soon, easing the journey for airport passengers.