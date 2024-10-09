Mumbai Metro-3 (Aqua Line) Faces Technical Glitch, Passengers Express Anger

Services on the newly opened Mumbai Metro Line 3 experienced disruptions on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue with the train's door closure system at Sahar Road station. Passengers expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the authorities, with the only announcement being an apology for the delays. The glitch occurred around 9:30 AM, affecting commuters just three days after the line's commercial launch.

Many office-goers were left waiting for 30 to 35 minutes without trains during the morning rush hour. Some passengers noted that they faced similar delays the previous day. One commuter, @rahool26, posted on social media, "No train at BKC for the last 30 minutes. Same thing happened yesterday; the train finally arrived after a 45-minute wait. No updates on its arrival."

On the line’s opening day, a train had also been stalled at Sahar Road due to a door issue. Passengers reported feeling uninformed, with no official updates from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). As one frustrated passenger stated, "We received no information, just an apology for the delay." Despite these challenges, officials reported that approximately 20,482 passengers used the new underground Metro corridor by 9 PM on Tuesday, marking the first day of its full-scale operations.