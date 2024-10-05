Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line Set to Open on October 7: Regular Operations to Begin October 8; Check Timings

On Saturday, October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, which has an estimated cost of approximately Rs 14,120 crore. The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 will be open to the public on Monday, October 7, 2024, from 11 AM to 10:30 PM. Starting Tuesday, October 8, 2024, regular operations will run from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM, with Sunday services operating from 8:30 AM to 10:30 PM. Originally, the metro service was scheduled to begin on October 6, connecting Aarey to BKC. Tickets for the journey between Aarey and BKC will be priced at Rs 50, with a minimum fare starting at Rs 10.

This 10-station section will enhance connectivity between Mumbai city and its suburbs, with nine of the stations located underground. Once fully operational, Mumbai Metro Line 3 is anticipated to serve around 1.2 million passengers daily.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is constructing a 33.5-km metro line that will include a total of 27 stations. The first phase will introduce the segment connecting Aarey to BKC, covering 10 stations along a 12.2-km route.