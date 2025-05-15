Mumbai Metro 3 Passengers Struggle to Book Online Tickets Due to No Mobile Network on Aqua Line; Advisory Issued

The second phase of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, was recently opened for passenger service. Since all the stations on Metro Line 3 are underground, passengers have complained about losing mobile network connectivity as soon as they enter the stations. Due to the lack of mobile network coverage in the tunnels, commuters are struggling to purchase metro tickets using their mobile phones. In response to this, Mumbai Metro-3 has issued guidelines for passengers.

The Mumbai Metro-3 administration has advised passengers to book tickets through the mobile app ‘Metro Connect 3’ before entering the station. The press release also explains how to book tickets using this app. Meanwhile, an option to buy tickets with cash is available at every station.

As soon as passengers enter Metro Line 3 stations, their mobile phones lose network connectivity. As a result, they are unable to use their phones during the journey. The Aqua Line's telecom infrastructure is reportedly entangled in a dispute with cellular operators over policy issues. However, MMRC has denied all such allegations.

""With an intent to provide cellular connectivity in the Underground Metro system to all passengers, MMRC had invited bids to set up neutral/common infrastructure which could be used by any telco. This is in line with the best practices followed by other large-scale infrastructure projects such as airports and metro rails across India. MMRCL undertook an open tender process to onboard a neutral infrastructure provider. The telcos gave their letters of support to the participating bidders, thereby endorsing the tender process. The selected neutral infra provider has the requisite licence to lay and operate the infrastructure, which they have already implemented. As the said provider was onboarded through a competitive, fair and transparent tender process, any allegations against MMRC of illegalities in the process are completely baseless and unfounded," MMRC stated.