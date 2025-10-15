Mumbai Metro 3 Update: Aqua Line to Get New Feeder Bus Services; Aims to Make Daily Commutes Smoother

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announced on Wednesday its partnership with Cityflo to introduce dedicated feeder bus services for passengers of Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line). The initiative aims to simplify first and last-mile connectivity, making daily commutes more seamless and efficient. According to MMRC, the service is designed to ensure that metro users can easily access stations and continue their journeys with minimal inconvenience, thereby improving the overall urban mobility experience for thousands of Mumbaikars who rely on public transport.

During the launch event, MMRC’s Director of Planning and Real Estate Development, R. Ramana, said that Metro Line 3 marks a transformative chapter in Mumbai’s public transportation network. He emphasized that providing reliable first and last-mile connectivity is vital for ensuring a smooth commuter experience. Cityflo CEO Jerin Venad expressed pride in partnering with MMRC, stating that their joint effort aims to develop a sustainable and technology-driven mobility ecosystem, encouraging more people to opt for public transport options in the city.

Earlier, MMRC also introduced free Wi-Fi services for passengers at all Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) stations. The facility is available at the concourse level, mainly to enable seamless ticket booking through the official MetroConnect3 mobile app, according to an official statement. Many passengers had previously complained about poor mobile internet connectivity while traveling on the route. Following these concerns, MMRC ensured that the new Wi-Fi service would be free, secure, and dependable, helping commuters enjoy a smoother and more convenient ticketing experience.