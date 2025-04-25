Mumbai Metro 3 Update: BKC-Aarey Aqua Line Services Will Run Only Till 9:30 PM on April 25 & 26

Travellers riding Mumbai Metro Line 3, also referred to as the Aqua Line, which presently connects the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to the Aarey stretch, may need to modify their trip plans due to the announcement of updated operating hours for April 25 and 26. Mumbai Metro Line 3's official social media account announced the adjustments on April 24, citing technical reasons for the short-term update. Taking to X, the official handle of Mumbai Metro 3, posted, “Due to technical reasons, Mumbai Metro Line 3 services will operate as per the following revised timings: 25 April: 6:30 AM - 9:30 PM, 26 April: 7:30 AM - 9:30 PM. We advise commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience before Expansion.”

Given that the brief disruption occurs before future service increases, officials have advised commuters to plan their trips appropriately. Phase 1 of the Aqua Line, which runs from Aarey to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), is currently in service and has been carrying thousands of passengers every day since it opened. This 12.44-kilometer segment, which has 10 stations, provides 96 daily trips between 6:30 am and 10:30 pm, reducing the more than one-hour drive time between Aarey and BKC to just thirty minutes. The cost of a one-way journey ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

Phase 2A of Mumbai Metro Line 3 is nearing completion and awaiting the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety's (CMRS) approval to begin operations. On April 24, Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), stated that CMRS might approve this project within the next two days. This metro line will run between Worli's Acharya Atre Chowk and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

It is anticipated that commuters will experience a reduction in travel time and respite from traffic congestion along this stretch. Although the inauguration's exact date has not yet been set, Maharashtra Day (May 1) is probably when it will start operating, or when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mumbai for the WAVES Summit on May 2, there is a chance that it will be launched.