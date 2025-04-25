Mumbai Metro 3 Update: BKC-Worli Stretch Of Aqua Line Phase 2A Likely To Open On Maharashtra Day

Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Phase 2A is in its final stage and waiting for approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to start operations. CMRS might give a nod to this project in the next 2 days, said Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) Ashwini Bhide on April 24. This Metro line will operate between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli. This stretch is expected to give relief to commuters from traffic congestion and will cut down their travel time as well. The official date of the inauguration has not been announced yet, but it is likely to become operational from Maharashtra Day (May 1). There is a possibility that it can be inaugurated on May 2, when the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will be in Mumbai for the WAVES Summit.

The Official said that the Mumbai Metro, as of now, covers a range of 60 km, and soon it will cover 374 km across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). She also said that now the government’s focus is on growing the Metro network so that the commuters will have an alternative route to travel. She said that almost one crore passengers are expected to benefit from the Metro in Mumbai on a regular basis.

The services from Phase 1 of the Aqua Line will have a temporary timing change due to ongoing maintenance work. The services would continue to be impacted on Friday between 7.30 AM and 9.30 PM, authorities said while giving details. In order to prevent problems, they also suggested that commuters keep informed and choose alternate modes.