Mumbai Metro 3 Update: MMRC Issues Ticketing Guidelines for Passengers Amid Mobile Network Blackout

The second phase of Mumbai Metro-3, from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli, was recently opened for passenger service. Since all Metro-3 stations are underground, complaints have emerged that mobile network signals are lost upon entering the stations. As mobile network service is not yet available in the underground sections, passengers are facing difficulties even when trying to book tickets via mobile. Against this backdrop, Mumbai Metro-3 has issued guidelines for passengers. The Metro-3 administration has advised passengers to book their tickets through the "Metro Connect 3" mobile app before entering the metro station. The notification also includes detailed instructions on how to book tickets using the app. Meanwhile, an option to purchase tickets with cash is also available at every station.

Passengers have reported losing network signal as soon as they enter the Metro-3 stations, making it impossible to use their phones during the metro journey. It has been claimed that the telecom infrastructure for the Aqua Line has been stuck due to disputes with cellular operators over policy matters. However, MMRC has denied all such allegations.

Also Read: Pune Hit and Run: Police Constable Killed by Reckless Truck Driver While Trying to Flee Highway Checkpoint

“To provide cellular connectivity to all passengers in the underground metro system, MMRC had invited tenders to build neutral/shared infrastructure that could be used by any telecom company. This process is in line with the best practices followed by other large-scale infrastructure projects in India, such as airports and metro rail systems. MMRC undertook an open tender process to appoint a neutral infrastructure provider. Telecom companies also issued letters of support to the participating bidders, thereby validating the tender process. The selected neutral infrastructure provider has all the necessary licenses to build and operate the infrastructure. Hence, any allegations of illegal activity against MMRC in this process are completely baseless,” MMRC clarified.