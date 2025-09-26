Mumbai Metro-3’s Cuffe Parade Station Set to Open: First Look at Sleek So-Bo Stop (Photos)

As Mumbai Metro-3, popularly known as the Aqua Line, prepares to commence operations connecting South Mumbai to the suburbs, the Cuffe Parade station is fully ready. Stunning pictures of the station’s modern interiors were recently shared on the Instagram handle @mumbaimetro3. The post’s caption read: “Very soon, Metro will arrive in South Mumbai for the first time ever! Here’s a sneak peek of the upcoming #CuffeParade Station on Metro Line-3.” The 10.99-km phase three stretch, spanning from Worli to Cuffe Parade, is set for inauguration, making the line fully operational and offering commuters a seamless journey through key city hubs.

The Metro-3 route will include stations such as the Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, and Cuffe Parade. Earlier, the 9.8-km phase from BKC to Worli opened, featuring six stations: Dharavi, Shitaladevi Temple, Dadar, Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka). Another 12.69-km stretch from BKC to Aarey Colony has ten stations, including BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminals 1 and 2, Sahar Road, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony JVLR, which remains the only station at grade level, connecting residents across western, central, and southern Mumbai.

How Mumbai Metro-3 will make travel easy:

From Kalbadevi to BKC, commuters can board at Kalbadevi station and travel downward, crossing stations like Dharavi, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk to reach BKC efficiently. Travelers from Borivli West can take Metro-2A to Andheri West, transfer to Metro-1 at DN Nagar towards Ghatkopar, and then switch to underground Metro-3 at Marol Naka to reach BKC, Worli, or Colaba. Those from Dahisar East can board Metro-7 to Gundavli, switch to Metro-1 at Western Express Highway station, and use Metro-3 from Marol Naka to reach southern destinations, with smooth interchanges via foot overbridges.

From Ghatkopar to Cuffe Parade, passengers can travel via Metro Line 1 from Ghatkopar to Marol Naka, exit the station, walk externally for about 500 metres, and enter Metro-3 to continue underground towards Cuffe Parade. Once the Prime Minister inaugurates the 10.99-km section from Worli to Cuffe Parade, travel time across the city will drastically reduce. Commuters will be able to reach Aarey to Colaba in just one hour, with the Worli–Cuffe Parade stretch covered in 15 minutes and BKC to Worli in 13–15 minutes, saving 45–60 minutes compared to road travel.