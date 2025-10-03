Mumbai Metro Aqua Line: Services Disrupted After Spark in Train Near Santacruz

A major tragedy was averted on Friday afternoon, October 3, on Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line or underground metro. An electrical spark was reported in an underground metro train departing from Vile Parle, while heading towards Santacruz, forcing all passengers to disembark at Santacruz station. They were later shifted to another metro. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, no one on board was injured in the following incident. Meanwhile, no official from Mumbai Metro 3 regarding the incident yet.

