Mumbai Metro Has Two Stations Run Entirely by Women: Have You Visited Them Yet?

Mumbai has a huge Metro network. To manage the metro, the city needs a huge manpower. But two stations are unique as they run on woman-power. Do you know which stations are completely handled by women staff members? From names to how the system works on Mumbai's all-women stations is explained in this article. Eksar station on Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Akurli station on Mumbai Metro Line 7 are being run by female staff members. These stations were announced in March 2023. These two stations are the city's first Metro stations run by all-women staff members. Here you will meet female station managers, security, and housekeeping personnel. A team of 76 women employees work in three shifts on these stations and ensure smooth functioning of Metro lines.

Akurli Station:

Akurli Metro station falls under Mumbai Metro’s Red Line 7, which runs along the Western Express Highway and links Dahisar East to Andheri East. The fully elevated corridor comprises 13 stations — Dahisar East, Ovaripada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon East, Jogeshwari East, and Gundavali (Andheri East).

Eksar Station:

Eksar Metro station is one of the 17 elevated stations on Mumbai Metro Line 2A, which runs from Dahisar East to Andheri West (D.N. Nagar interchange). The stations along this corridor include Dahisar East, Anand Nagar, Kandarpada, Mandapeshwar, Eksar, Borivali West, Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali West, Dahanukarwadi, Valnai–Meeth Chowky, Malad West, Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon West, Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara, and Andheri West.

This means the station is managed entirely by women employees across all functions — including station controllers, ticketing staff, excess fare officers, shift supervisors, security personnel, housekeeping, and customer service teams. They work in three shifts to ensure smooth operations throughout the day. The initiative, led by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), is designed to promote gender empowerment, equality, inclusivity, and a stronger sense of safety for women commuters, while also celebrating the vital role of women in the transport sector.

As per media reports, women constitute around 27–30% of the total workforce across the new Metro Lines 2A and 7 in 2023, covering technical, administrative, and non-technical roles. In the technical department alone, out of 305 staff members, 63 are women. Additionally, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) is reported to employ nearly 958 women across various divisions — including maintenance, HR, finance, administration, and outsourced roles.