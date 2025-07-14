Mumbai Metro Line 11: MMRCL Submits Proposal For New Underground Metro From Anik Depot to Gateway of India

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has proposed another underground metro in the city. According to the Hindustan Times report, MMRCL has submitted a proposal for line 11, a part of the green line, to the Maharashtra government for approval. According to the project report, which was submitted by MMRCL to the state government, the 17.5km line will start from Anik Depot to the Gateway of India, which will pass through Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar. Line Aqua metro, metro line 11 will also have stations at ground level.

Anik Depot and the rest will be underground, snaking through some of South Mumbai's most dense areas. MMRCL told HT that they have submitted the report to the state government for the project. Once it is clear, the report will be forwarded to the Union Government.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport in September - Here's What Makes India's Smartest Airport Special.

According to the sources who know about the project said as per the procedure a detailed report are put together and sent to the government's Urban Development Department (UDD). After the UDD’s sanctions, the reports then go to the Union Ministry of Urban Development for further approvals.

The process for environment and other statutory clearances will begin after the project is set to be funded through domestic or international finance agencies. Companies are then appointed based on competitive bidding to shape the project on the ground.

Eight of Mumbai Metro Line 11's 13 stations will be developed using the cut-and-cover method, a process involving trench excavation followed by tunnel construction and surface restoration. The other five stations will be built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), according to the FPJ report. Around 5,80,000 Mumbaikars will use the facility daily by 2031, with ridership likely to grow to nearly 8,69,000 by 2041.