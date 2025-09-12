Mumbai Metro Line 11: State Approves Underground Route From Wadala to Gateway of India; Check Stations and Fare Details

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the Metro Line 11 (Green Line) project worth ₹23,487 crore, which will connect Wadala to the Gateway of India through 14 stations. The project aims to ease congestion in central and south Mumbai by improving connectivity, the Hindustan Times reported. According to a resolution issued by the state’s urban development department (UDD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide ₹2,411 crore, and the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) will contribute ₹804 crore. Both the state and central governments will also invest ₹3,137 crore each towards the ambitious infrastructure project.

The UDD resolution further noted that in case of any cost escalation, additional funding will have to be raised by local agencies. This could be arranged through revenue from floor space index (FSI), transit-oriented development (TOD), or loans from financial institutions. “The state has approved a ₹12,163 crore loan from financial institutions, covering 60 percent of the project cost. The rest will come from contributions made by the Centre, state, BMC, MbPA, and interest-free subordinate debt, which will account for half of the state and central share,” a senior UDD official told Hindustan Times.

Also Read: NMMC Dismisses Viral Rumours of September 12 Water Cut, Confirms Supply Will Remain Normal

Metro Line 11 is designed to stretch 17.5 km, beginning from the Anik Bus Depot in Wadala and culminating at SPM Circle near the Gateway of India. Out of the 14 planned stations, 13 will be underground, passing through key commercial and residential hubs including Sewri, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, CSMT, and Horniman Circle. This corridor will also serve as an extension of Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali), establishing Wadala as a crucial interchange point and strengthening Mumbai’s metro network connectivity.

For construction, the project will require 20.35 hectares of government land, along with 2.36 hectares of private land acquisition. Originally, the line was proposed to end at CSMT, but has now been extended to the Gateway of India, enhancing access to South Mumbai’s heritage and business zones. Ticket fares are planned to begin at ₹10, with an increase of ₹10 after every three stations, reaching up to ₹70. A fare-fixation committee will oversee revisions, subject to government approval, the Hindustan Times reported.

Oversight of the project will be conducted by a high-powered monitoring committee chaired by the Maharashtra chief secretary. The government also plans to apply transit-oriented development (TOD) regulations, allowing additional FSI benefits within 500 metres of the metro corridor. Officials believe that beyond easing traffic congestion, the project will drive economic activity and streamline mobility across Mumbai’s dense urban core, making Metro Line 11 one of the city’s most strategically important infrastructure initiatives.