Mumbai Metro Line 12: Know the Ticket Rates, Route Map, Opening Date, and Latest Construction Update

Mumbai is gearing up for a significant boost in public transport infrastructure with the development of Metro Line 12, a fully elevated 22.17-kilometre corridor connecting Kalyan to Taloja. This new route is expected to substantially improve travel to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. According to officials, the metro line could cut current travel durations by 50 to 75 percent, depending on traffic conditions. As a result, commuters can expect a faster, more reliable alternative to road travel, reducing congestion while enhancing economic and residential growth along the corridor.

An Extension of the Orange Line

Metro Line 12 will extend the existing Orange Line from Metro Line 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan) and feature 19 well-planned stations from APMC Kalyan to Amandoot in Taloja. The design focuses on seamless multimodal integration, linking with Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 at Taloja and the planned Metro Line 14 at Hedutane. Once operational, the travel time between Kalyan and Taloja, which currently ranges from one to one-and-a-half hours, will drop to approximately 45 minutes, offering significant time savings for daily commuters and enhancing regional connectivity.

Construction Progress and Timeline

Work on Mumbai Metro Line 12 commenced in March 2024, with piling and viaduct construction already in progress. As of now, structural completion ranges between 5 to 20 percent. The project is being executed under a 30-month Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract, aiming for completion by December 2027. Authorities are pushing for efficient execution to meet deadlines, as the metro line is expected to be a crucial component of the region’s future transport network, complementing other major infrastructure projects currently underway.

Fare Structure and Ticketing

The fare system for Metro Line 12 is likely to align with the pricing model used across Mumbai Metro services. Expected fares include Rs 10 for distances up to 2 km, Rs 20 for 2–5 km, Rs 30 for 5–12 km, Rs 40 for 12–18 km, and Rs 50 for 18–24 km. The full journey is estimated to cost between Rs 50 and Rs 60. This competitive pricing aims to make the service accessible for a wide range of commuters, ensuring affordability while maintaining operational sustainability for the project.

Timings and Service Frequency

Once launched, Metro Line 12 will operate from 6 AM to 10 PM daily. During peak hours, trains will run every 5 to 7 minutes, while non-peak hours will see an 8 to 10-minute frequency. This schedule is designed to accommodate both office commuters and casual travellers, ensuring smooth and regular service throughout the day. The timetable is expected to significantly ease the pressure on existing transport modes, particularly buses and private vehicles, while providing an environmentally friendly travel alternative.

Route and Stations

The 22.17-kilometre Metro Line 12 will serve 19 stations: APMC Kalyan (interchange with Line 5), Kalyan, Ganesh Nagar, Pisavali Gaon, Golavali, Dombivli MIDC, Sagaon, Sonarpada, Manpada (Dombivli East), Hedutane (future interchange with Line 14), Kolegaon, Nilaje Gaon, Vadavali, Bale, Waklan, Turbhe, Pisarve Depot (with depot link), Pisarve, and Amandoot (Taloja; interchange with Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1). This extensive coverage will ensure easy access to multiple residential, commercial, and industrial hubs, further encouraging metro adoption among locals.