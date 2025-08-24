Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 to Operate Till Midnight During Ganeshotsav 2025

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced special metro service extensions during the upcoming Ganesh festival. From August 27 to September 6, operations on Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line) and Line 7 (Red Line) will be extended till midnight. Authorities have increased train frequency to ensure hassle-free travel for devotees and daily commuters during the 10-day celebration. MMRDA clarified that the move is aimed at handling the expected surge in passenger numbers and ensuring smooth transportation for lakhs of people visiting pandals across the city.

Earlier, the last metro on Line 2A from Andheri West and Line 7 from Gundavali would depart at 11 p.m. However, during Ganeshotsav, the final service will leave these stations at midnight. Line 2A connects Dahisar (East) to Andheri (West), while Line 7 operates between Dahisar (East) and Gundavali in Andheri (East). Officials stated that this extension will provide much-needed relief to late-night travelers, especially those returning from festivities. This decision ensures better mobility across key suburban areas during Maharashtra’s biggest cultural and religious celebration.

According to Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), 317 metro trips will run daily on weekdays during this period, which is 12 more than the regular schedule. Services will be available every 5 minutes and 50 seconds during peak hours, while off-peak intervals will be around 9 minutes and 30 seconds. On weekends, 256 trips will be operated on Saturdays and 229 on Sundays, with 12 additional trips each day. On Sundays, a train will be available every 10 minutes, with provisions to add more services if needed.

MMMOCL Managing Director Rubal Agarwal explained that the extended services would significantly help manage the surge in passengers during Ganeshotsav. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the move, stating that Ganesh Utsav is a matter of pride for the state, and extending metro timings till midnight will make travel safer and more convenient. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde added that the decision would benefit lakhs of devotees who travel across the city, ensuring that they can enjoy festivities without transport-related stress.

Meanwhile, political voices have also been raised regarding the festival period. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray alleged that certain schools and colleges have scheduled examinations during Ganesh Utsav. He demanded government intervention to prevent this, stressing that the 10-day festival should be a holiday across Maharashtra. Thackeray also met with State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar to push this demand. MNS’s student wing highlighted that the Maharashtra government has already declared Ganeshotsav as a state festival, strengthening their appeal for official holidays during the celebration.