Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 to Start Late Till Oct 18 — Check New Timings, Routes, and Travel Advisory Before You Commute

Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East to D.N. Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Gundavali to Ovaripada) will operate one and a half hours later than usual, from October 12 to October 18. During this period, the first metro will begin at 7:00 a.m. instead of 5:25 a.m. This temporary schedule adjustment has been made to facilitate system integration and safety testing as part of connecting Metro Line 7 (Gundavali–Ovaripada) with Metro Line 9 (Dahisar East–Kashigaon), which is currently in its Phase 1 stage. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated that this step is essential to ensure a seamless and continuous metro journey between Andheri (East) and Mira-Bhayandar. At present, Metro Line 7 operates across 13 stations, and its extension, Metro Line 9, is in the final stage of completion.

These integration and safety tests mark an important milestone towards starting operations of Metro Line 9 (Phase 1). Once completed, commuters will soon enjoy direct, smooth, and uninterrupted metro travel from Gundavali to Mira Gaon, significantly improving speed and convenience for passengers in the western suburbs. Authorities have advised commuters to check the latest schedules on the Mumbai Metro mobile app, official Maha Mumbai Metro social media handles, and information boards at stations before planning their journey.

Also Read: ‘Vote Chori & Numbers Worrying,’ Says Supriya Sule Ahead of Meeting with Election Commission

Temporary Metro Schedule (October 12–18)