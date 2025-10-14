Mumbai Metro Line 2B: Mandale–Diamond Garden Stretch Likely to Open in December

The long-awaited Metro Line 2, popularly known as the Yellow Line, is progressing rapidly toward completion, offering a vital connection between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. Spanning 23.6 km, the project is being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and comprises two segments — Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), which is already operational, and Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd), currently under construction. As part of the upcoming expansion, the Mandale to Diamond Garden section is slated to open in December, marking a key milestone in the metro network’s growth.

According to senior MMRDA officials, trial runs are presently being conducted on the 5.3-km Mandale to Diamond Garden stretch of Line 2B, with operations expected to begin by December. Once launched, this phase will significantly enhance connectivity for residents of Chembur, Govandi, and Mankhurd. Officials also indicated that the next segment, extending from DN Nagar to Saraswat Nagar in Khar, is likely to commence service by next summer. This phase will link Line 2B to Line 2A, creating a seamless metro corridor from Dahisar to Khar and covering stations such as ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, and Saraswat Nagar.

Also Read: Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Running Over 30 Minutes Late on Central Line, Chaos at Badlapur Station (Watch Videos)

An MMRDA official stated that the authority aims to make the second phase operational up to Saraswat Nagar by next summer, ensuring integration with Line 2A at DN Nagar. However, the central section passing through Bandra (West), BKC, Kurla, and Chembur is expected to take more time, with no fixed deadline yet. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has already issued approvals for the first phase. Another official mentioned that although the permissions have been received, further system checks are ongoing to ensure operational safety and stability before the official launch.

The ₹10,986-crore Metro Line 2 project has endured multiple delays since its inception. Originally targeted for completion in October 2022, progress was hindered by contractor inefficiencies, shifting of power transmission lines, and bureaucratic challenges. One of the most delayed segments, between BKC-MTNL and Diamond Garden, saw a contractor being appointed only in March 2022 — nearly two years behind schedule. Despite the setbacks, MMRDA officials are optimistic that the phased rollout in 2025 will finally bring relief to thousands of daily commuters seeking faster and more reliable transit across Mumbai.