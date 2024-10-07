Mumbai Metro Line 3: Aarey-BKC Underground Stretch of Aqua Line Opens Today, Check Timings and Ticket Prices on MetroConnect3 App

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aarey to BKC section of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 route on Saturday, this section will be open for passengers from Monday, October 7. The underground metro train will depart from the BKC metro station to the Aarey JVLR metro station at 11 am today. So, the dream of Mumbaikars to travel by Aqua Line metro is going to come true now.

Check Mumbai Metro 3 Fare Chart

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) has launched the MetroConnect3 app for Android and iOS users to make metro travel easier for Mumbaikars. This app provides passengers with information about all the stations between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the facilities at the station, and other types of information. It is available in English, Marathi, and Hindi.

Which is the nearest metro station, how much is the ticket price, train schedule and other types of information are made available through this app. At the same time, the complaints of the passengers will be known through this channel. Redressal of these complaints will also be done through the app.

Passengers will also get information through this app on whether a bus, taxi, or rickshaw option is available to reach the desired destination after alighting at the metro station. Along with this, 'MMRCL' has also provided the facility of EVM machines with QR code scanning tickets and e-ticket services.

BKC and Aarey JVLR metro stations are likely to be crowded on Monday as Mumbaikars are eager for the first subway journey. Everyone is paying attention to how this metro is getting a response.