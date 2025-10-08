Mumbai Metro Line 3: From Tunnels to Stations, CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Sneak Peek of Phase 2B Ahead of Inauguration (Photos)

The phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line 3 will be inaugurated today (October 8) After the inauguration, the Aqua Line will become fully functional from Aarey JVLR in north Mumbai to Cuffe Parade in the south. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the first glimpse of sections of Mumbai Metro Line 3’s phase 2B on X. The post is building excitement among people ahead of the inauguration. He posted a few images showcasing how dynamic the metro line looks now and wrote on X, “As we gear up for the flag-off of the most awaited, most talked-about addition to Mumbaikars’ lives – the #MumbaiMetro3 2B, here’s a glimpse of the Aarey Car Depot, the Cuffe Parade crossover, the tunnels, the stations, the trains! Few hours to go…”

After the inauguration on October 8, the Metro 3 will officially open for commuters across the city. The long-standing demand for an efficient connection between the island city and its expanding suburbs will be fulfilled with the launch of this stretch of the Metro Line 3. From October 9, commuters will have complete access to Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade.

Train Timings:

The first Metro will depart at 5:55 am from Aarey JVLR and the last metro will depart at 10:30 pm reaching the last station around 11:25 pm.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 connects the northern region of the city to the southern region. It saves time for travellers. It covers 33 km distance with 27 stations. This metro route was proposed to ease traffic congestion in Mumbai, to ease the burden of suburban railways. Metro is a faster, smoother, cleaner, and more comfortable mode of transport. This metro project aims to provide efficiency and sustainability. The metro features energy-saving systems and world-class passenger facilities at each station.