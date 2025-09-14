Mumbai Metro Line 3: Full Aqua Line May Open By Dussehra, CMRS Inspection Underway

Mumbaikars may receive the long-awaited relief of a fully operational underground Metro-3 (Aqua Line) by Dussehra, significantly improving travel between South Mumbai and the suburbs. On Friday, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) conducted a preliminary inspection of the final phase connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade. This development has raised hopes that the long-delayed project is finally nearing completion. The inspection covered infrastructure, safety arrangements, and readiness for public operations, marking a crucial milestone in the process of opening the remaining corridor for the city’s commuters, reported Free Press Journal.

According to officials, the CMRS inspection team will prepare and submit its report by next week. The findings will determine whether a follow-up and final safety inspection is necessary for the pending 10.99-km stretch of the Aqua Line. If all clearances are secured, the full 33.5-km Colaba–Aarey Metro route could be commissioned by the end of September or in early October. Authorities have confirmed that safety measures remain the top priority and necessary improvements will be implemented before passengers are allowed to travel.

A senior official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) stated that any suggestions or recommendations from the CMRS team during the initial inspection would be addressed immediately. Presently, Metro-3 services operate on a 22.46-km section stretching between Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli. Meanwhile, trial runs on the remaining portion up to Cuffe Parade have been ongoing since April. Once the final nod is received, this last phase will bring an additional 11 stations into service, making the corridor fully functional.

The opening of the entire Metro-3 line will bring a major shift in Mumbai's daily commute by providing direct underground connectivity from Colaba to Worli, Santacruz, Mumbai Airport, and Aarey. At present, passengers heading towards Colaba have to depend on suburban trains up to CSMT or Churchgate and continue their journey by taxi or bus. The new Metro link is expected to offer seamless end-to-end travel, saving both time and effort. This connectivity will finally integrate previously isolated parts of the city into a faster, efficient network.