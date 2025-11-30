Mumbai Metro Line 3: India’s First App-Enabled Monthly Digital Pass With Discounts Now Available for Commuters

Mumbai Metro Line 3 has now introduced a monthly pass system for passengers travelling along the underground corridor from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) launched this initiative to make daily travel more convenient, digital, and affordable for frequent commuters. The service was officially rolled out on Friday, and passengers can now purchase the pass easily through the Metro Connect 3 mobile app. This metro route is the first in the country to offer a monthly pass through a mobile application. The aim is to eliminate the hassle of buying daily tickets and provide cost benefits to regular travellers.

According to MMRCL, the monthly pass offers special discounted fares, including a 15% discount on a 60-trip pass and a 10% discount on a 45-trip pass. Recently, Metro Line 3 revised fare structures for persons with disabilities, and following that, this new service has been introduced to enhance convenience for other regular users. The pass system is fully digital, removing the need for printed tickets. Commuters simply need to choose their starting and ending stations in the MetroConnect3 app and complete their purchase through a few simple steps.

Once the purchase is completed, travellers can activate their pass by scanning a QR code on the app, which will also be used at station gates during entry and exit. This eliminates long queues and helps save time during peak travel hours. With regular single-journey tickets costing between ₹10 and ₹80, the monthly pass becomes a cost-efficient choice for daily metro users. For instance, if a one-way journey normally costs ₹50, the 60-trip pass will be available at an approximate discounted price of ₹2,550. The exact fare depends on the distance and is visible within the app.

The monthly pass remains valid for 30 days from the date of purchase or until all trips are used. This feature has been available to passengers since November 28. To buy the pass, users can download the MetroConnect3 app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, register, choose their route, and pay using UPI or card. Once activated, travel becomes seamless using the QR code system. This new development is expected to make metro travel in Mumbai more convenient, efficient, and modern, giving major relief to commuters who travel daily on this route.