Mumbai Metro Line 3: MMRC Launches Free Wi-Fi at All Stations to Improve Connectivity

Responding to frequent commuter complaints about weak mobile networks on the underground Metro Line-3, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has introduced free Wi-Fi across all stations on the Aqua Line. The move aims to make digital ticket booking smoother through the MetroConnect3 mobile app and enhance passenger convenience. According to MMRC, the free Wi-Fi service is now operational at the concourse or ticketing level of every station, allowing commuters to connect effortlessly and ensure seamless travel even in the underground corridor where mobile signals are typically weak.

MMRC has outlined a simple process for passengers to access this new service. Commuters must first download and log in to the MetroConnect3 app before reaching the station. Once at the station, users can open Wi-Fi settings, select “MetroConnect3,” and then connect through the app’s profile section by tapping on “Connect to Wi-Fi.” The facility allows free internet use, primarily for digital ticket booking. MMRC said that while over 1.6 lakh passengers used the Aqua Line on Monday, many faced ticketing issues due to poor network coverage, which the new Wi-Fi system aims to fix.

To further strengthen digital connectivity, ACES India has partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to deploy advanced 4G and 5G In-Building Solutions (IBS) throughout the 33.5-km Aqua Line. This initiative will ensure high-speed mobile connectivity across all 27 underground stations and the network of connecting tunnels. Once fully implemented, the system is expected to provide uninterrupted mobile and internet access to millions of daily commuters, enhancing the overall travel experience on Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor.