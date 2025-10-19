Mumbai Metro Line 3: MMRCL Launches Free Wi-Fi via ‘Metro Connector’ App to Resolve Underground Connectivity Issues

The underground Metro Line 3 began operations nearly ten days ago, offering commuters a faster and more comfortable travel experience. Since its launch, the metro has received an overwhelmingly positive response from passengers. However, one major issue has surfaced — the lack of mobile network connectivity inside the underground sections. Due to this, passengers were facing difficulties in making calls or using mobile data. Taking note of this problem, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has now introduced a free Wi-Fi facility for commuters traveling in the underground metro.

Known as the Aqua Line, Metro 3 is the longest underground metro corridor in India. The final stretch between Science Centre and Cuffe Parade, which includes 11 stations, opened to the public last Thursday. Since then, the number of daily commuters has more than doubled, crossing 1.5 lakh passengers. These passengers will now be able to access free Wi-Fi throughout their journey.

The Wi-Fi service, announced by MMRCL, can be accessed through the “Metro Connector” app. Passengers must download the app and complete a one-time registration. After that, they can turn on the Wi-Fi network named “Metro Connect 3” in their phone settings before entering the station to connect automatically. Through this service, users will be able to access mobile data and even make calls. However, the newly opened stations were not visible on the “Mumbai One” app until Friday night but were already active on “Metro Connect 3.”

The underground metro line recorded a new milestone in passenger numbers on its first day, Thursday, with 1.56 lakh commuters. This figure was surpassed the very next day, Friday, by 9 p.m., when 1,59,105 passengers had traveled on the line. At 6 p.m., the count stood at 1,11,696, and in just three hours, an additional 47,409 passengers used the service. The inclusion of new stations in South Mumbai has had a clear positive impact on ridership.