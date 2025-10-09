Mumbai Metro Line 3: Network Blackout Leaves Passengers Unable to Make UPI Payments or Calls After Phase 2B Inauguration

A day after the inauguration of the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) from Worli to Cuffe Parade, several passengers faced major inconvenience on Thursday morning due to a complete loss of mobile network connectivity throughout their journey. Commuters complained that they were unable to make UPI payments, book tickets online, or even place regular phone calls while travelling through the newly opened underground section. The outage disrupted services for users of all major telecom operators—Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea—raising serious concerns about the readiness and passenger convenience measures on Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 is an absolute surreal experience.



Extremely affordable, fast and so clean that Tiles Shine ✨



Only 2 things missing



1️⃣ Mobile Network - Hope MMRCL solves issues between Aces India & Jio, Airtel

2️⃣ Feeder Buses - Each Station must be get 20 AC Feeder bus pic.twitter.com/eU3LuqlDJH — InfraStory (@marinebharat) October 9, 2025

First Day First Ride in @MumbaiMetro3 from CSMT to Churchgate. Kudos 💐

There are teething problems. Can be overcome.

PROs: 1) direct access from CSMT subway to metro 2) adequate signages 3) announcements

CONs: 1) network problem

2) carry cash for buying tickets pic.twitter.com/7UZbf39UmU — V. Chandrasekar (@ChandarRly) October 9, 2025

According to a Mid-Day report from May 2025, the root of the issue lies in an unresolved dispute between the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and telecom service providers over the installation of network infrastructure inside tunnels and stations. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing leading telecom companies, had proposed to set up a shared In-Building Solution (IBS) system at their own cost to maintain seamless mobile coverage. However, MMRC allegedly denied the Right of Way (RoW), opting instead to initiate its own tender process to develop neutral infrastructure accessible to all operators. This administrative conflict has left commuters struggling with digital transactions and ticketing during their rides.

The connectivity problem isn’t new—similar complaints emerged in May 2025 following the launch of Phase 2 of the Aqua Line between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Worli. In response to mounting passenger frustration, MMRC introduced a temporary measure, offering free Wi-Fi access at concourse levels across stations to help commuters complete online transactions and bookings. This initiative aimed to provide immediate relief while longer-term infrastructure solutions were still under discussion between MMRC and telecom operators. However, passengers continue to demand consistent mobile network availability inside the metro tunnels, calling it an essential service for modern commuters.

MMRC Facilitates Free Wi-Fi for Commuters at Aqualine Stations 🛜



To ease convenience from mobile network issue at the stations; #MMRC has enabled free Wi-Fi access at concourse level ensuring smooth ticket booking via the #MetroConnect3 mobile app, Ticket Vending Machines… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) May 16, 2025

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Metro 3 team stated, “To ease inconvenience from mobile network issues, MMRC has enabled free Wi-Fi access at concourse level to ensure smooth ticket booking via the MetroConnect3 app, TVMs, TOMs, and UPI.” Officials further assured that they are actively working to resolve the telecom infrastructure dispute and implement a long-term fix to ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout all underground sections. Until then, commuters will have to rely on the temporary Wi-Fi facility as the metro authorities coordinate with telecom providers to establish stable coverage across the entire Aqua Line network.