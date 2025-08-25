Mumbai Metro Line 4 Milestone: First Trial Coaches Placed on Tracks in Thane

The ambitious Metro 4 corridor—stretching from Wadala to Ghatkopar and Kasarvadavali—is driving rapid development across Mumbai and Thane, with multiple infrastructure projects complementing its progress. Finally, the metro trains arrived in the eastern suburbs on August 25. The coaches of the first trial train were being lifted up and placed on the tracks near Anad Nagar, Thane. The coach lifting work was done around midnight. Earlier this month, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde announced that the trial runs on this route will begin in September. He also stated that this metro line connecting Mumbai and Thane will be operational by next year.

These trains are not actual trains meant to operate on this route. But since the specifications of the trains are the same as the rolling stock so these trains are being used as trial trains. The rolling stock contract of the trains running on this line was awarded to a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Alstom in February 2025.

Also Read: Mumbai: Five Caught Smoking Marijuana, Attack Cops With Knives in Deonar; Arrested

A 10-station stretch that covers Metro Line 4A and part of Line 4, from Gaimukh to ZCadbury Junction, is expected to be operational by February 2026. List of stations is as follows:

Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali, Gowaniwada, Gaimukh.

Thane’s long-delayed Metro project is finally making swift progress. After years of incomplete work that left citizens grappling with heavy traffic congestion, relief is in sight as the metro line moves closer to becoming operational.