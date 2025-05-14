Mumbai Metro Line 9: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde Inspect Dahisar-Kashigaon Route

The technical inspection of the metro from Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon on metro route nine was conducted on Wednesday, in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. In an inauguration speech Fadnavis said that the metro route would greatly benefit Mira Bhayandar and passengers coming from Mumbai, further stating that the main aim was to achieve seamless connectivity. "The trial phase of the Mahamumbai Metro 9 is being completed today. This Metro 9 will greatly benefit Mira Bhayandar and those coming from Mumbai. This phase is from Kashigaon to Dahisar. We want to achieve seamless connectivity," Fadnavis said, speaking at the inauguration.

He further stated that this was the first time in the Mumbai Metro rail that a double chamber was being built.

"The metro and train bridge will be seen in a single structure. This will reduce major traffic congestion. This will be extended to Virar. All metros are being connected to each other. We will work at a faster pace now. All these works will be done by the end of 2027," he further added. Earlier, Fadnavis had inaugurated the first cable-stayed road bridge at Reay Road in Mumbai along with Titwala Road Over Bridge via video-conferencing.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "The first cable-stayed Road over Bridge (ROB) has been inaugurated. A very beautiful, aesthetic cable-stayed bridge is visible, people will benefit a lot from this. While Titwala ROB has also been inaugurated, with the help of MAHARAIL, work on more bridges will be completed. This corporation MAHARAIL has done a lot of good work." Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), also known as MahaRail, announced the inauguration of two newly constructed Road Over Bridges at Reay Road and Titwala. This significant development marks an important milestone in MahaRail's commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure across the state. The inauguration of these ROBs is part of MahaRail's broader strategy to develop state-of-the-art transport solutions that cater to the growing needs of Mumbai's population.