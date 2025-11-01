Mumbai Metro Line 9: MMRDA Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Penalty on Contractor J Kumar After Mira Road Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the body for the construction of Mumbai Metro lines, has imposed a hefty penalty on contractor J.Kumar Infraprojects for negligence and failing to follow safety norms. A video of under under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 9 near the Mira-Bhayandar Metro station has gone viral, where workers are performing welding work without any safety where sparks falling on the busy road.

Reacting to the viral video, MMRDA took action against the contractor and imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on J Kumar Infra after it was found guilty of negligence while welding during work on Metro Line 9. J Kumar is responsible for the construction of tracks, stations, and other infrastructure under the MMRDA’s supervision.

🔥 Fire dripping from @MMRDA_Official’s Metro Line 9 site while vehicles pass below. Another day of “world-class” infrastructure built with ZERO safety!



Weeks ago, a 25kg iron jack fell from the same project of JKumar..



Complaint filed by @krishnaguptaRTI ⚠️#MiraBhayandarpic.twitter.com/59ZYCiJ4fT — Gems of Mira Bhayandar (@GemsOfMBMC) October 30, 2025

The incident occurred on October 30 near the Sarvodaya Complex on Mira Road. During welding work, large sparks of fire were seen falling onto the road below, where pedestrians and vehicles were passing. At one point, a large ball of fire fell onto a mini tempo traveller and then onto the road.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism over the lack of safety measures by the MMRDA and the contractor. Taking cognisance of the matter, the MMRDA on Friday announced a penalty of Rs 5 lakh against J Kumar Infra for failing to follow safety protocols.

Earlier, a similar incident had occurred when a heavy iron jack fell from a height during Metro work. Following public outrage, the MMRDA had then imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the same contractor.