Mumbai Metro News: Automated Train Wash, 64 Stabling Lines Planned at Mogharpada in Thane

For the construction of the largest integrated metro car depot in the city, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has acquired 174 hectares of land in Mogharpada, Thane. For metro lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, which run around 56 kilometres from CSMT to Mira Road, the facility will act as the main hub for operations and maintenance. Officials say that following a government resolution, the site was formally transferred to the MMRDA, and the depot project will begin right away. The project contractor, SEW–VSE JV, has been awarded a contract of Rs 905 crore. The depot will be equipped with automated train wash systems, control centres, 20 maintenance lines, 64 stabling lines, and other heavy maintenance facilities.

A key component in Mumbai's transition to a more connected and commuter-focused future is the Mogharpada metro depot. This facility will provide smooth, dependable service throughout some of the city's fastest-growing routes as the major hub for Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, said Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.

The depot's main function will be to store and care for the trains during off-peak times so that daily inspections, significant overhauls, and testing may take place. Commuter safety and uninterrupted operations are prioritised in the depot's design, especially during peak hours.

Approximately 12 lakh commuters would be transported daily by Metro Lines 4 and 4A, which will reduce travel times by up to 50% from Wadala to Kasarvadavali and Gaimukh, respectively. Additionally, the depot will provide service to upcoming metro lines 10 and 11, improving connections throughout Thane and Mumbai's eastern suburbs.

All four lines are undergoing construction, and the consolidated depot at Mogharpada will offer centralised management and speedier reaction times in the event of technical halts. In order to expedite development, the MMRDA implemented a farmer-first strategy, very similar to Cidco's, in which leaseholder farmers will receive 22.5% of the acquired property as developed plots with roads and infrastructure, while encroachers will receive 12.5%. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Thane district officials presided over two public hearings during the process. 198 offer letters have been sent out so far.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The prompt purchase of the Mogharpada land piece by MMRDA is a significant advancement for Mumbai's metro system. Our objective of developing multimodal, sustainable transport infrastructure that satisfies the ambitions of the new Maharashtra is expedited by this milestone.”