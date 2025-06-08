Mumbai Metro One Turns 11: Over 111 Crore Passengers Carried Since 2014

Mumbai Metro Line 1, also known as Metro One, the city's first east-west metro route, celebrated its 11th year of operation on Sunday, marking a significant milestone. Over 111 crore people have been transported across the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar (VAG) route, which is 11.4 kilometres long. Operator Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) said, “On its 11-year run, Mumbai Metro One has made more than 12.66 lakh train journeys…” Since its opening, Ghatkopar has received about 30 crore visitors, followed by Andheri with 23 crore and Saki Naka with 11 crore.

11th Foundation Day of Mumbai Metro One 🎉

Towards greater achievements, stronger connections, and continuous success!

Here’s to the journey so far — and the exciting path ahead. 🚇💙#MMO11Years#FoundationDay#UrbanMobility#StrongerTogether#MetroAnniversary#ConnectingMumbai… pic.twitter.com/qecDamP949 — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) June 8, 2025

When then-CM Prithviraj Chavan inaugurated the Mumbai Metro 1 Blue Line on June 8, 2014, it began operations. According to reports, it has the eighth-highest passenger density of any metro line worldwide. The route has 64 curves in all, the steepest of which is 107 meters (351 feet). In a public-private partnership (PPP) between Reliance Infrastructure and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Metro One was created as a substitute for the highways and railroads.

Metro Ride Details:

Weekday ridership: 500,000 (highest 5.47 lakh)

Train trips operated: 12,66,973 (more than 1.2 million)

Cumulative kilometres covered: 1,45,21,256

Punctuality: 99.99%

Availability: 99.96%

Frequency: Less than 3.5 minutes during peak hours, with 444 trips.

Mumbai Metro 1 connects the Western & Central Railway to the eastern and western suburbs. Versova, DN Nagar, Azad Nagar, Andheri, Western Express Highway, Chakala (J B Nagar), Airport Road, Marol Naka, Saki Naka, Asalpha, Jagruti Nagar, and Ghatkopar are among its twelve stops. At the Andheri and Ghatkopar stations, it makes the transition between the suburban rail system and the MRT system easy and effective. It reduced the travel time between Versova and Ghatkopar from 71 to 21 minutes. It offers rail-based connectivity to commercial projects, the SEEPZ, and the MIDC. The north-south and east-west travel is made easier by its connections to other Metro lines, which include Line 2A at D N Nagar, Line 7 at Western Express Highway, and Line 3 at Marol Naka.

Every year, Metro One offsets more than 67,000 tonnes of CO₂, which is equivalent to planting more than three million trees. According to MMOPL, the line has also received more than 40 distinguished honours for its contributions to service, innovation, and the environment.