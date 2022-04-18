Mumbai Metro resumes traffic after technical glitches reported near Sakinaka station

The disrupted traffic of Mumbai Metro 1 has been restored. Metro service has now started smoothly as the technical glitches in the metro service have been fixed. In this context, Metro has said that the breakdown has been fixed. Metro traffic was disrupted due to a technical glitch near Sakinaka station. This caused the Metro to start 25 to 30 minutes late. The Mumbai Metro 1 transport service was disrupted. Metro service between Ghatkopar and Versova was disrupted due to a technical glitch near Sakinaka metro station. This left the passengers stranded for some time. Metro service was completely jammed for about 25 to 30 minutes.

Metro service has been disrupted for some time now. Metro has given information in this regard by tweeting. Metro tweeted, "Due to technical error, one train towards Versova has been withdrawn from service at #AirportRoad metro station. Regret the inconvenience. Normal services will restore soon.'

After the technical glitches were fixed Mumbaui Metro tweeted,"Normal train operation has resumed and trains will be as per schedule. Regret the inconvenience. #HaveANiceDay"

