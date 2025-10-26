Mumbai Metro Update: Centre to Review ₹23,487-Crore Underground Line 11 Proposal

Mumbai’s upcoming underground metro project, Metro Line 11, is moving closer to reality as the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has sent the proposal to the central government for approval. This new metro line, stretching 17.4 km from Anik Depot in Sion to the Gateway of India, is expected to cost ₹23,487 crore. Designed as a completely underground route, it will connect the eastern part of south Mumbai to the suburbs. As the city’s second fully underground metro, the line aims to improve travel accessibility and reduce road traffic by offering a faster alternative to existing transport networks.

This line will extend the ongoing Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Thane–Kasarvadavali) developed by MMRDA and travel underneath some densely populated neighbourhoods such as Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, Horniman Circle and the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) before reaching the Gateway of India. An official from MMRCL stated that the route design is nearly complete, and financial support has been sought from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Once the Centre evaluates the plan and its budget, a formal approval for the project is expected to follow.

Anik Depot will serve as the metro’s car depot and will include a multi-level parking hub for BEST buses. BEST has been exploring commercial redevelopment and advanced bus-parking arrangements at several depots, aligning well with this project. Metro Line 11 is expected to become a significant connector between south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs while offering an interchange facility at Wadala. Officials added that the corridor is specifically aligned to improve transport options in areas located far from existing suburban railway stations and ensure seamless connectivity with current bus routes across Mumbai.

During the Diwali season, MMRCL issued tenders to hire an interim consultant for the project. The consultant will be responsible for finalising the station network, conducting technical site assessments, designing preliminary tunnels, planning station structures, and preparing civil work tenders. They will also outline traffic diversion strategies and oversee the relocation process for affected households. The Maharashtra government granted approval for the implementation of Metro Line 11 in September. For the construction, about 22.7 hectares of land will be required, out of which 20.35 hectares belong to the government, while 2.36 hectares are privately owned.