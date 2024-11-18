Mumbai Metro Update: MMMOCL Extends Service Hours for Maharashtra Election on November 20 – Check Timings Here

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 18, 2024): Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced extended metro services for November 20, 2024, to support public participation in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Election. These extended services will ensure seamless transportation for voters and election duty staff throughout the day. Additionally, 19 extra trips will be added throughout the day to further ease the commute.

Maha Mumbai Metro Extends Hours for Voting Day!



On November 20, 2024, Maha Mumbai Metro will operate early morning and late-night services to ensure smooth travel for election staff and voters during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.



Special Extended Hours:

First train:… pic.twitter.com/2A628tUfyX — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) November 18, 2024

Metro services will start earlier and run later than usual, with the first train departing at 4 a.m. and the last train will leave at 1 a.m. on November 21, 2024.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), MMMOCL wrote: “Maha Mumbai Metro Extends Hours for Voting Day! On November 20, 2024, Maha Mumbai Metro will operate early morning and late-night services to ensure smooth travel for election staff and voters during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Special Extended Hours: First train: 04:00 Hrs, Last train: 01:00 Hrs (past midnight), 19 additional trips to increase convenience! Let’s make voting easier and strengthen our democracy. Plan your journey, cast your vote, and let’s make democracy count!”