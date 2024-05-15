Mumbai Metro Update: Services Partially Suspended From 6 pm Today, May 15 - Details Inside

Mumbai Metro Line 1 Update: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai Roadshow, Mumbai Metro which runs operations between Versova and Ghatkopar has decided to suspend operation partially, today May 15, 2024, from 6 pm till further notice.

In a post X (Twitter), Mumbai Metro has stated that the services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro stations will be suspended due to security reasons, from 6 pm till further notice and has advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

SERVICE UPDATE | Due to security reasons, metro services will be suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations, from 06:00 pm till further notice. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted. — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) May 15, 2024

The new announcement comes hours after Mumbai Metro had promised normal Metro services, despite vehicular restrictions. However, the tweet has been deleted by Mumbai Metro department.

Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Advisory for PM Modi's Roadshow

The Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory for May 15 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a Lok Sabha election rally at Ghatkopar's Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg (LBS) on Wednesday. Police have issued a notification announcing road closure at several spots on the LBS road.



According to the traffic guidelines, LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar Junction to Naupada Junction and Mahul-Ghatkopar Road from Meghraj Junction to RB Kadam Junction shall be closed for all vehicles on both bounds from 2 pm to 10 pm.