Mumbai Metro Update: Trial Runs On Line 4 & 4A Begin, Connecting Cadbury Junction to Gaimukh

Trial runs on the 10-kilometer stretch of Metro Lines 4 and 4A between Cadbury Junction and Gaimukh were started by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). By addressing East Mumbai's ongoing traffic congestion, the project hopes to promote the transition from private vehicles to effective, low-emission metro systems. The eastern corridor of the city will have better connections thanks to this development. Ten stations are included in this area. The route passes via the following stations: Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi, Manpada, Tikuji Ni Wadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavli, Gownipada, and Gaimukh.

Mumbai's Metro Line 4, which connects Wadala and Kasarvadavali, is 32.32 km long and includes 30 stations. Bhakti Park Metro, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Siddharth Colony, Garodia Nagar, Pant Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Shreyes Cinema, Godrej Company, Vikhroli Metro, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Naval Housing, Bhandup Mahapalika, Bhandup Metro, Shangrila, Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station, Mulund Naka, Thane Teen Hath Naka, RTO Thane, Mahapalika Marg, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-Ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali are the names of stations.

It will connect important railway stations, roads, and upcoming metro lines, making it a vital transit hub for eastern Mumbai. The Eastern Express Roadway, Central Railway, Mono Rail, the current Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), Metro Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), and Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) would all be connected to Metro-4. It will offer rail-based access to Mumbai's government buildings, commercial areas, and historical sites.

By reducing travel times by 50–75%, this route will offer much-needed respite from the city's heavy traffic. In addition to constructing new infrastructure, MMRDA is revolutionising Mumbai's transport system by initiating experiments on Metro Lines 4 and 4A. The city is getting closer to its objective of quicker, more connected transport with each additional component.