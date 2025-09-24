Mumbai Metro Update: Where to Download the Newly Launched OneTicket App and How to Book Tickets

In Mumbai, the OneTicket App has been launched, supported by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network. Now, commuters can book their entire metro journey, including switching lines, with just one ticket. Earlier in June, the OneTicket app was launched on a pilot basis on Metro Line 3. The commuters found using these QR codes quite easy. As Mumbai Metro continues to expand, growing from its present 70 km network to a projected 340 km, the need for a unified ticketing system has become essential. With different operators managing separate lines, booking multiple tickets often proved confusing and inconvenient for passengers. To simplify travel and enhance commuter convenience, SequelString, in collaboration with Mumbai Metro One, has introduced the OneTicket App. The official statement read, "The app is built on ONDC's digital infrastructure, which connects commuter needs to metro services seamlessly."

Where To Download This App?

The OneTicket app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store for Android users as ‘OneTicket.’ It is available on the Apple Store for iPhone users as ‘OneTicketIndia.’

How To Book Tickets Via the OneTicket App?

This app has been launched to make commuters’ travel easy. It is user-friendly and requires just a few steps to log in and book tickets. For booking tickets following steps should be followed: