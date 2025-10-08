Mumbai Metro Yellow Line 2B: Khar Passport Office Likely to Be Demolished for Saraswat Nagar Station Staircase

A newly built Khar Road passport office, which is situated on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SV) Road in Mumbai to face demolition to built a staircase for the upcoming Saraswat Nagar station of the Metro Yellow Line 2B. The passport office is situated at the entrance of the Khar Police station, which as sparked concern among police, according to Mid-Day report.

According to the report, the Saraswat Nagar Metro station staircase will land at the site of the passport office that is currently operational on the police station premises. The office was opened after the Khar Police station was shifted to an adjacent building on August 15 this year.

This was decided for the convince of citizens to set up passport offices at the entrance. The order was issued by the Mumbai police commissioner. The authorities are now looking at other possible locations to set up the passport office on the premises.

In addition to concerns about demolition, officers worry that the construction of the new Metro station will increase traffic congestion outside the police station, which is already located on a busy road. In response, Khar police, along with BMC and MMRDA officials, are set to meet soon to discuss possible changes in the station’s design or consider relocating the passport office.