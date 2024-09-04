Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 52,000 Applications for 2,030 Homes as Deadline Approaches

With 15 days remaining to submit applications for the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board's (MHADA) housing scheme, over 52,000 applications have already been received for 2,030 available homes. MHADA, a unit of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, is accepting applications online.

The online registration and application process for the computerized draw of 2,030 flats began on August 9. These homes are located in various projects across Mumbai, including Goregaon West, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Shivdham Complex-Malad, Dadar, and Lower Parel.

A 'Go Live' system was launched to facilitate online registration and accept applications.

As of 5:30 PM on September 4, 2024, MHADA had received 52,942 applications, with 37,347 applicants completing the initial payment for registration. The last date for submitting applications is September 19.

MHADA's Mumbai Board is offering a total of 2,030 flats, categorized as follows: 359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 flats for the Low-Income Group (LIG), 768 flats for the Middle-Income Group (MIG), and 276 flats for the High-Income Group (HIG). The draw includes 1,327 flats constructed by MHADA's Mumbai Board, 370 flats (new and from previous draws) received from developers under Development Control Regulations 33 (5), 33 (7), and 58 redevelopment projects, and 333 scattered flats from various colonies in previous draws. All these flats are strategically located, priced below market rates, and are affordable for the general public.

Last week, MHADA reduced the prices of 370 of the 2,030 lottery homes by 10%-25% and extended the application deadline to September 19 from September 4. New mascots were launched to attract young buyers. The allotment of homes will be made through lottery system.