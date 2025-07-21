Mumbai: Minor Boy Sexually Assaulted by Three, Including Two Minors, in Chunabhatti

A shocking incident of sexual assault on a ten-year-old boy by three individuals, including two minors, has come to light in a secluded area of Chunabhatti. While the two minor accused have been sent to the Dongri Children's Home, an 18-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the case. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under sections related to kidnapping and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint filed by the victim boy's mother, the police have registered a case under Sections 137(2), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act. The complaint states that the victim and the accused were known to each other. The accused allegedly lured the boy to a desolate spot in Chunabhatti, where all three sexually assaulted him.

Upon the boy's return, his mother questioned him, and he recounted the horrific incident. Alarmed, the mother immediately informed her family members and promptly lodged a complaint with the local police. Following the complaint, the police registered a case.

A police team was dispatched, and the 18-year-old accused was arrested. The remaining two accused, aged 13 and 16, have been sent to the Dongri Children's Home. An officer stated that the victim and the accused were acquaintances. Further investigation into the matter is underway.