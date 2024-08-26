Mumbai: Minor School Girls Assaulted in Versova; Video Surfaces

A disturbing incident of violence involving a group of minor girls in Mumbai's Versova area has recently come to light. The incident, which occurred on August 12th, has garnered significant attention after a video capturing the brutal assault went viral on social media. The video shows a shocking scene where a group of 5 to 6 girls, all reportedly minors, are seen surrounding and viciously attacking another girl, who is also a minor. The assailants and the victim are believed to be students of the same school, with the attack allegedly stemming from a dispute that had occurred between them a few days earlier.

The video, which has quickly spread across various social media platforms, depicts a harrowing scene where three girls, dressed in school uniforms, can be seen mercilessly kicking and punching the victim. Despite her efforts to escape, the girl was eventually caught again and subjected to further physical abuse and humiliation. The ages of the girls involved are said to range between 14 to 15 years old, highlighting the concerning nature of violence among such young individuals.

What is particularly distressing about the incident is the apparent lack of intervention from those present. While the victim was being beaten, none of the other students, including some boys who were nearby, attempted to intervene or stop the attack. Instead, they appeared to act as passive spectators, further amplifying the horror of the situation. It was only when a few passersby noticed what was happening that they intervened and managed to stop the assault.

The viral nature of the video has sparked widespread outrage among the public, with many condemning the brutality and the apparent indifference shown by the bystanders. The police were made aware of the incident after the video surfaced online. According to the police, they took suo moto (self-initiated) cognizance of the matter, given the seriousness of the assault and the involvement of minors. They promptly informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to ensure the appropriate handling of the case.

Following the incident, counseling sessions were organized by the CWC for the minors involved, as well as their parents. Officials have stated that the situation has since stabilized, with efforts being made to address the underlying issues that led to the altercation. Despite this, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence among youth and the crucial need for intervention and guidance in such situations.