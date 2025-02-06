Mumbai: Missing 23-Year-Old Merchant Navy Personnel Found Dead at Sassoon Docks

A missing Merchant Navy personnel was found dead by locals at Sassoon Docks in south Mumbai on Wednesday, February 5. The body of Sailor has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Mumbai Police said the sailor had been missing since February 3, 2025, and a missing complaint was registered with Yellow Gate Police Station following this. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Harlal Pachar, a resident of Sabalpura in Rajasthan.

Mumbai Police say, "A 23-year-old Merchant Navy personnel found dead by locals at Sassoon Docks in Mumbai on 5th February. His body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. He had been missing since 3rd February and a missing complaint was registered with… — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

According to the Indian Express report, the deceased Pachar was deployed aboard the Surlabaz ship near Bhaucha Dhakka on Dockyard Road in south Mumbai. The police official stated that the body of the Navy personnel was found floating in the sea along the city's shore.

The body of Pachar was sent to St George’s Hospital for the postmortem, and the family was contacted. The probe has been launched to determine the cause of death.