Mumbai: MNS Pushes for Marathi Songs to Be Played During Navratri Garba in Borivali, Dahisar, and Charkop (Watch Video)

MNS Vidyarthi Sena wants Marathi songs to be at Borivali, Dahisar, and Charkop Garba pandals celebrating Navaratri. The leaders are appealing to all the pandal organisers to play Marathi songs while playing Garba. They believe that in North Mumbai, many Gujarati people reside. Hence, many garba programs are held there. They appeal that, as Hindi songs are played during Garba, Marathi songs should be played too, as many Maharashtrians visit these pandals and play garba. Giving another reason, a leader associated with the MNS said as the Marathi language has been given the status of classical language by the Government of India, Marathi songs should be played at garba pandals in Borivali, Dahisar, and Charkop.

