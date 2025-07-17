Mumbai: MNS Workers Assault Shopkeeper in Vikhroli Over WhatsApp Status; Video Goes Viral

The workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) assaulted a shopkeeper in Mumbai's Vikhroli area over an objectionable WhatsApp status against the Marathi community, which angered Raj Thackeray-led party workers. They visited the shop, scolded him, and forced him to apologise in the video, which has now gone viral on social media sites, including on X.

The viral video shows a shopkeeper being forced to apologise publicly while being beaten and threatened. This marks the latest incident in Mumbai after a series of incidents over the Marathi language and Maharashtra pride. The MNS workers stated that any insult to Marathi pride or identity will not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

An MNS worker beat up a Marwadi shopkeeper because he had posted a status saying "hum Marathis ko pel rhe hai ," which was wrong on the shopkeeper’s part. The incident took place in Vikhroli.

According to reports, the recent assault took place in the Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli. The shopkeeper is a native of Rajasthan and posted a status on his WhatsApp that read, "Dekh liya Rajasthani ka power. Hum Marwari hamare saamne kisi ki nahi chalti." (Did you witness the power of a Rajasthani? We are Marwari; no one can stand before us).

This WhatsApp status sparked outrage and fumed local MNS workers. After which they stormed into the shop in Vikhroli and confronted with the Rajasthani worker outside his store as shown in the viral video. The clip shows the man being slapped and abused. They asked the shopkeeper to apologise to the Marathi people for his remarks. Further in the video, the shopkeeper was seen holding both hands and his ears and pleading to MNS workers that he would not repeat this again, "I will not repeat such a mistake."

The MNS workers continued to threaten him and warned him that any further remarks against the Marathi community, whether by him, his family, or his employees, would lead to more problems. The video, which circulated on X (formerly Twitter), includes a Marathi song in the background and a caption that reads, "This is how people will be treated if they say or write or speak anything against the Marathi people."

According to local media reports, one of the MNS workers was identified as Vishwajit Dholam. MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said, "We do not want to show strength to anyone. But in Maharashtra, if you come from outside and feed yourself and make false statements about the Marathi language, then Marathi people will wake up.."