Mumbai: MNS Workers Vandalised Sushil Kedia’s Office Over His Post 'Won't Learn Marathi' (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers vandalised Sushil Kedia's office in Mumbai over his remarks on the Marathi language. This happened two days after he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he won't learn Marathi. In a video shared on social media, few workers of Raj Thackeray-led MNS seen throwing coconuts and stones at his office. Further in the video, army security personnel can be seen trying to stop them, however, they continue to vandalise mirror door.

Maharashtra: MNS workers vandalized businessman Sushil Kedia’s office after he posted on X refusing to learn Marathi and tagging MNS chief Raj Thackeray pic.twitter.com/RSVocFIF0I — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2025

Kedia in a post on X said, "Shri @RajThackeray threatening me by 100s of your workers is not going to make me a fluent Marathi speaker."

I request @RajThackeray Ji to consider my humble submission. pic.twitter.com/i8zGszgNtW — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) July 5, 2025

"If I am not confident of the quality of Marathi I can speak, with so much threatening around even more fear happens that if I miss speaking any word(s) improperly more violence will happen. Get the point. Love, not threat makes people get assimilated together," he added.

This comes after an MNS activist assaulted a sweet shop owner in Mira Road for not speaking in Marathi. The video of the assault went viral, leading to outrage among people. On July 3, Khedia took to X and threatened the MNS chief, saying, "Do note @RajThackeray I dont know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I ahve made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi." "Kya karna hai bol?" he added.

Before this, he shared posts threatening him and tagged Mumbai police commissioner and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others, seeking security.

"Please note @CPMumbaiPolice @Dev_Fadnavis open threats of violence are being issued by @RajThackeray.