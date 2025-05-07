Mumbai Mock Drill: From CSMT To Cross Maidan Authorities Train and Guide Civilians (Watch Videos)

Mock drills were held at several sites in Mumbai starting at 4 PM on May 7 as part of a national readiness campaign. At the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, the Railways conducted a Civil Defence simulation drill to improve emergency response and readiness. The Civil Defence team held another simulated exercise at Mumbai's Cross Maidan. The purpose of the exercise is to assess evacuation protocols, blackout responses, and bunker preparation. It is believed to be the first coordinated effort of this type since 1971.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: As per the central government's directives, mock drills are being conducted at Mumbai's historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, with the participation of workers and officials

A Civil Defence team conducted a mock drill at Cross Maidan in Mumbai. They practiced evacuation of people via zipline.

VIDEO | Civil Defence team conducts a mock drill at Cross Maidan in Mumbai.
#CivilDefenceMockDrill





The MHA's nationwide civil defence exercise includes a full-scale Mock Drill at Cross Maidan in Mumbai. The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate public response and disaster preparedness. The public is urged to cooperate and maintain composure. Safety is a national priority; it is not optional.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A mock drill is being carried out at Mumbai's Cross Maidan.



MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today.

Maharashtra: A mock drill is being conducted in Mumbai with various agencies, including civil services, NCC, and others

At the CSMT Station, people were trained on how they should deal with fire in emergency situations.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A mock drill is being carried out at platforms 7 and 8 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today.





Mock Drill Was conducted at the BA Railway colony by the officials.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A mock drill is being conducted at the BA Railway Colony

"The Central Railways Civil Defence unit conducted a mock drill at the CSMT," Central Railway CPRO Dr. Swapnil Nila told news agency ANI. Central Railways attempted to warn the general public through the drills and showed that it was prepared to handle any emergency.

In the midst of escalating tensions with Pakistan, these simulated exercises, which are being organised per the Union Home Ministry's order, are intended to raise public knowledge of how to react in emergency situations, including air strikes, blackouts, and combat scenarios.