Mumbai Mock Drills Till May 13 Amid Airport Bomb Threat Following Operation Sindoor

Operation Abhyas, the code name for these drills, has been carried out throughout the State, including Pune and Mumbai, in response to directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to hold one-day simulated drills. On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, civil defence officials held drills at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and multiple other sites in Mumbai to demonstrate fire safety measures, firefighting techniques, air strike reaction processes, and casualty rescue and revival methods. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out these simulated exercises, which would include a blackout drill at several locations throughout Mumbai for five more days till May 13. This comes after the bomb threat at Mumbai airport after Indian airstrikes on Pakistani terror camps.

The Mumbai Police, Civil Defence, BMC, and Fire Departments collaborated to perform simulated drills in Mumbai. NDRF, Home Guard, NCC, NSS, and paramedics were among the other agencies that took part in the exercises. In addition to Mumbai, civil defence officials held simulated exercises at Kalyan town in Thane district, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Uran, and Tarapur. Following a blackout drill, the mock drills in Tarapur and Anshakti Nagar, Mumbai, concluded for the day on May 7.

The CSMT mock drill demonstrated how to put out fires and assist injured people during an attack. During the inspections, the Civil Defence squad used police dogs and conducted an inspection of the railway station. "The mock drill has shown its alertness and tried to alert the common man through the drills," stated Dr. Swapnil Nila, Central Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer.

The purpose of a mock drill is to enhance the current emergency response system and teach the public not to panic in such circumstances. "Everything cannot be handled in a war situation. We can all do our part as citizens to lessen the death toll," stated Director General of Civil Defence Prabhat Kumar.