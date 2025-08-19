Mumbai Monorail Gets Stuck Near Mysore Colony Due to Power Failure, Passengers Rescued (Watch Video)

Heavy rainfall since morning brought Mumbai to a standstill on Tuesday, disrupting daily life and paralyzing key transport services. While local trains were suspended due to waterlogging, the city’s monorail operations faced a major setback when a train suddenly broke down mid-route in Vashi Gaon. The train got stuck near Mysore Colony station. The incident left dozens of passengers trapped inside coaches on the elevated track. With air-conditioning and lights failing after the sudden halt, conditions inside quickly deteriorated, leaving commuters anxious. Many passengers began to panic as doors remained jammed, and some even fainted due to suffocation, sparking immediate calls for help.

A monorail train got stuck midway on the tracks near Mysore Colony in Chembur due to a power supply issue amid heavy rains. The fire brigade is carrying out a rescue operation to evacuate the passengers #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/5XNMDimXdl — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) August 19, 2025

Emergency rescue operations were swiftly launched as passengers contacted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) helpline. The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot with three snorkel vehicles and began efforts to evacuate commuters using cranes. Several police officers also arrived to support the rescue work as engineers struggled to open the jammed carriages. Reports suggested that stranded passengers remained stuck for over an hour before rescue teams could reach them. Officials said the delay worsened the situation, with many commuters distressed and fearful in the absence of proper communication from the monorail authorities.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) later confirmed that the disruption was caused by a minor power supply issue. “Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly,” the corporation said in a statement. It assured commuters that safety remained the top priority and that services between Wadala and Chembur were running on a single line until normal operations could be restored. Authorities urged commuters to remain patient while the technical problem was addressed and stressed that full service would resume at the earliest.

The monorail breakdown comes at a time when Mumbai is already grappling with severe disruptions due to relentless rain. In the past 24 hours alone, the city has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall, leading to widespread flooding, waterlogged roads, and stalled vehicles across several suburbs. Local train services remain badly affected, while multiple flights have been delayed due to poor weather conditions. The latest crisis has raised concerns about the reliability of Mumbai’s public transport system during extreme weather, with citizens urging authorities to improve preparedness and safety measures to handle emergencies more effectively.