Mumbai Monorail Stuck Near Wadala After Rake Breakdown Amid Heavy Rains

Mumbai’s monorail services were disrupted on Monday morning after a rake came to an unexpected halt near Wadala due to technical issues. The train was stranded on a curved section of the elevated track, while heavy rains continued to lash the city. Videos circulating online showed the monorail stuck mid-track, prompting concerns among commuters. A fire brigade vehicle was spotted at the site, ready for rescue operations. All 17 passengers present inside the stalled train were safely rescued. They were transferred into another train coming from Chembur. The situation has once again highlighted persistent challenges in the city’s monorail operations.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A monorail comes to a halt in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/VygW4GYIgW — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A monorail comes to a halt in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XQMnINKkFx — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

The disruption comes just weeks after another major breakdown, when two monorail rakes were immobilized between Chembur and Wadala, trapping over 500 passengers onboard for hours. Rescue personnel had to intervene to ensure safe evacuation. That incident drew widespread criticism, raising serious questions about the dependability and maintenance of the monorail system. Despite being envisioned as a modern transit solution, repeated technical failures have sparked growing frustration among Mumbaikars. With the latest snag adding to earlier troubles, doubts over the efficiency and long-term sustainability of the city’s ambitious project have only deepened further.

Earlier on August 19, a similar situation unfolded when a monorail stopped near Mysore Colony station following a power outage. Nearly 582 commuters were left stranded inside for more than three hours until authorities managed to evacuate them. The evacuation required emergency measures, including breaking windowpanes and deploying cranes, ladders, and scissor lifts mounted on trucks. After the rescue, four buses were arranged to ferry passengers to their destinations. At least 14 commuters complained of suffocation during the ordeal, with three requiring urgent medical treatment at Sion and KEM hospitals.